KeyCorp Weighs in on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

UBER stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $199,606,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $191,981,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

