KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Lowered by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $314.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

