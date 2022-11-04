KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

KNYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($48.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($36.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

KNYJY opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

