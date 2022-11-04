Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth Sells 91,050 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $69.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

