Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $223.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

