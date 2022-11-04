Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
