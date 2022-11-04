Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $138.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Lear by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lear by 25.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

