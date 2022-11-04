Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $137.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Lear’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Lear will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.