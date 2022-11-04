Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 13.7%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) shares rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 1,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 330,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIND. William Blair upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

