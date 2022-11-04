Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.17. Lion Electric shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 9,184 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Veritas Investment Research assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

Lion Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $609.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. On average, analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 600,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lion Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 22.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

