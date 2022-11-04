Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$34.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.13. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$24.65 and a 1 year high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

