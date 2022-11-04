Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $31.33

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.33, but opened at $30.00. Livent shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 51,834 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Livent Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

Insider Transactions at Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. Livent had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 27.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Livent by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 379,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Livent by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Livent by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 197,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

