LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) PT Raised to $3.00

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

LiveVox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LiveVox has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveVox

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveVox will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 439,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

