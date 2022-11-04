Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231,153 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

