Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.48% of Travel + Leisure worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $52,340,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 25.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,757,000 after purchasing an additional 817,795 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 198.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 668,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
TNL opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
