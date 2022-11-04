Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.48% of Travel + Leisure worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $52,340,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 25.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,757,000 after purchasing an additional 817,795 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 198.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 668,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.