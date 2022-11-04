Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $13.75 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $13,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,437,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 50,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 43,844 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $87.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

