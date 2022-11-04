Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $14.80 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,728 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.27% of Ashland worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASH. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ashland Company Profile

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Stories

