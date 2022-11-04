Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $20.08 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Insider Activity

Lantheus Stock Down 12.8 %

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNTH stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 139.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.