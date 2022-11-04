Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $18.71 Million in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 881,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.64% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,488,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

