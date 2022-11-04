Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 211,442 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 558,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Cisco Systems by 150.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 7,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

CSCO opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

