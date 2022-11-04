Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 35,846 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.26% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $87,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

