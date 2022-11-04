Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 138.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 46.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

EXP opened at $119.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average is $120.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

