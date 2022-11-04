Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 100,474 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,474 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.07% of onsemi worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,580 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in onsemi by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in onsemi by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 200,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 91,668 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in onsemi by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $59.19 on Friday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

