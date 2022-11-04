Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,775 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.25% of International Seaways worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 323,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Performance

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -48.00%.

International Seaways Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.