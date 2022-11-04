Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 65,539 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,539 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

NYSE UPS opened at $164.01 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.75. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

