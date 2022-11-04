Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.41% of Endava worth $20,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter worth $64,236,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endava by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,864,000 after buying an additional 328,712 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Endava by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 296,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Endava by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,835,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $66.97 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.21.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

