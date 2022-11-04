Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 105,057 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

