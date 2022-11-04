Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 53,723 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,723 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of DaVita worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $68.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

