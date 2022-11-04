Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 630 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after buying an additional 210,360 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,447,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

