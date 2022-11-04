Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $244.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average of $222.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

