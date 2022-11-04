Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,382,000 after purchasing an additional 624,644 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

