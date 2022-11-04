Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $803,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 15.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 293,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.32. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $106.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.