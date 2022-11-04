Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DoorDash by 114.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.05.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $622,399.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,705.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,224 shares of company stock worth $8,228,134. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

