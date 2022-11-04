Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,819 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:EW opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.18. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,933. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

