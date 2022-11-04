Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,213 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MUR opened at $46.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,540 shares of company stock worth $3,702,702 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

