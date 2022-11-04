Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,073.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,978,000 after purchasing an additional 399,888 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Royal Gold Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.