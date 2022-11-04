Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

NYSE CI opened at $324.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $328.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.59 and its 200 day moving average is $276.31.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

