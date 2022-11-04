Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $179.82 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

