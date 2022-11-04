MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Ambra R. Roth Sells 1,520 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.9 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

