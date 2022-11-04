Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $245,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.0 %

MPC stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $119.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

