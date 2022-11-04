Margaret A. Horn Sells 17,767 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 823.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

