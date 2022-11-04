Margaret A. Horn Sells 17,767 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
RVMD stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.52.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 823.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RVMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.