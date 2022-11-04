Mark J. Alles Buys 3,625 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8 %

BMRN stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

