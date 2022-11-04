Mark J. Alles Buys 3,625 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BMRN stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
