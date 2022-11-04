Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $57.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.86.

Several research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 2.7 %

Masco stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. Masco has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.