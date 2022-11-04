Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Match Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $164.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

