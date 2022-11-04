Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Down to $85.90

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.90, but opened at $80.95. Materion shares last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 1,427 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Materion Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Materion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Materion by 3.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 759,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

