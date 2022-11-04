Matthew Rizik Purchases 3,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 461,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.
- On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $21,030.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $22,011.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,408.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.5 %
RKT stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
