Matthew Rizik Purchases 3,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 461,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $21,030.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $22,011.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,408.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

RKT stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

