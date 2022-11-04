Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIGI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Mawson Infrastructure Group from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mawson Infrastructure Group from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

