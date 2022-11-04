MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,995,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU opened at $28.52 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

