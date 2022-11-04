Melvin Md Sharoky Acquires 20,000 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:INSM opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.58. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.44.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 242,092 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 635,177 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Insmed by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,643,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,409,000 after buying an additional 384,952 shares during the period.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
