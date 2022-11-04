Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Sells $44,976.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Midland States Bancorp Price Performance
Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $30.60.
Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on MSBI shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.
Read More
